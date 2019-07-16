Granger, Jagdeo meeting today on GECOM Chair

President David Granger and Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo are expected to meet at the Ministry of the Presidency today to discuss the appointment of a Chair-person for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Executive member of the People’s Progressive Party Gail Teixeira confirmed to Stabroek News last evening that the meeting had been organised. It is scheduled for 5 pm.

Hours earlier, Jagdeo had lamented Granger’s failure to arrange a meeting over the weekend after telling the nation that a Chairman could have been appointed by yesterday…..