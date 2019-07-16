Guyana Goldfields promises workers full disclosure if decision is taken on Aurora mining alliance

Guyana Goldfields Inc. has reiterated that a decision is yet to be taken on an alliance with another company that could see workers at its Aurora Gold Mine, in Region Seven, being made redundant.

However, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Suresh Kalathil, in a circular issued to workers on July 13th, assured that they would be notified of any decision in a “timely and transparent” manner.

“As this topic relates to the possible Aurora Mining Alliance, I state again that no decision has been made yet regarding this possible venture. I commit to all employees that management will communicate any decision related to this issue in a timely and transparent fashion,” he stated…..