Man, 63, gets 20 years for forcing child to fellate him

A 63-year-old man was yesterday morning sentenced to 20 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to forcing a four-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him.
Gregory Ramkissoon, called ‘Skeage,’ committed the crime on January 4th, 2016.
Prior to sentencing him yesterday at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown, Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, who presided over the case, noted that she had considered both the nature and gravity of the offence, and the tender age of the child who has forever lost her innocence…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments