Nalco Champion to meet with residents about concerns over proposed chemical warehouse

Nalco Champion Guyana Inc. yesterday said that it will be meeting with community members later this week to address questions that have been raised about the proposed construction of a chemical warehousing facility in Ruimveldt.

The statements were made by Nalco Champion Guyana’s warehouse manager Eric Scott, after residents on Saturday expressed their concerns and protested against the construction of the chemical warehouse at the Industrial Site, citing potential health and environmental concerns.

The company applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to build and operate the facility. As part of the review, the EPA will conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to ensure that the company’s planned operations are safe to the community and the surrounding environs…..