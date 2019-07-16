Guyana News

New dorm for hinterland students launched at Liliendaal

President David Granger; Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry; Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe; Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock; Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott and Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams at the commissioning ceremony. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
A spanking new $186 million dormitory which can accommodate up to 120 tertiary students from the hinterland, was yesterday declared open by President David Granger, who said the construction of the facility is in keeping with a ten-point action plan for development of the interior.

The plan was unveiled months after he had taken up office in 2015 and while things have improved, he highlighted that there is still a gap in education between hinterland and coastland regions.

“Education is the surest and swiftest way to reduce inequality. The gap between the hinterland and coastland regions, however, is still painfully evident. The performance of hinterland students can be measured by the results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Carib-bean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations,” the Head of State told those gathered at the Liliendaal location of the dormitory…..

