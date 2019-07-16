New dorm for hinterland students launched at Liliendaal

A spanking new $186 million dormitory which can accommodate up to 120 tertiary students from the hinterland, was yesterday declared open by President David Granger, who said the construction of the facility is in keeping with a ten-point action plan for development of the interior.

The plan was unveiled months after he had taken up office in 2015 and while things have improved, he highlighted that there is still a gap in education between hinterland and coastland regions.

“Education is the surest and swiftest way to reduce inequality. The gap between the hinterland and coastland regions, however, is still painfully evident. The performance of hinterland students can be measured by the results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Carib-bean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations,” the Head of State told those gathered at the Liliendaal location of the dormitory…..