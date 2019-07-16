No bail for Berbice brothers on ganja trafficking charge

Two brothers were yesterday remanded to prison after they were accused of being in possession of 5.2 pounds of cannabis.

Kevon Thomas and Kevin Thomas, said to be both 23, appeared before Chief Magis-trate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to them in a city court.

It is alleged that the brothers, on July 9, at Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice, had 2.38 kilogrammes (equivalent to 5.2 pounds) of cannabis in their possession for trafficking…..