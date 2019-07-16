PPP rejects invitation to name members to natural resource fund committees

The Leader of the Opposition will not be issuing nominations for the Macroeconomic or Investment committees under the Natural Resources Fund Act, government has been informed, as the Bill was debated after the passing of the no confidence motion.

“The Office of the Leader of the Opposition wishes to remind you that this activity which you seek to engage in, by inviting our nominations is unauthorized, outside of your constitutional mandate, and is not properly set in law,” Member of Parliament Juan Edghill wrote to Winston Jordan, the Minister of Finance.

Edghill referenced two correspondences addressed to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo for the submission of nominees to sit on the Investment Committee and the Macroeconomic Committee that will be established under the Natural Resource Fund Act No. 12 of 2019…..