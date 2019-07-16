UG commissions bioenergy unit

A gasifier machine that will provide renewable bioenergy to a section of the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen campus and which will be used to train students in bioenergy technology, was commissioned by the institution yesterday.

The gasifier, designed by Dr Lawrence Lewis and team, took three years to develop and is now in its test phase. It will have the capacity to produce 10-12kWatts of clean energy.

A release from the university explained that the gasifier should provide clean and renewable bioenergy to the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, which could enable a significant reduction in the university’s electricity bill once it becomes fully operational. It noted that this could also contribute to the reduction of the university’s carbon footprint by utilizing a significant amount of biomass found on campus…..