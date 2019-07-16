Guyana News

Unidentified man succumbs after La Penitence road accident

An unidentified man, who was struck down along La Penitence Public Road and was hospitalised for several days afterward, succumbed to his injuries yesterday.

The Guyana Police Force yesterday said the body of the man is currently at Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) mortuary awaiting identification.

The accident occurred around 9.45 am on July 5th…..

