EPA Director denies ignoring residents’ concerns over proposed chemical warehouse plans

Director Dr Vincent Adams has denied that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) failed to address concerns raised by residents about the proposed Nalco Champion request to operate a chemical warehouse facility at Ruimveldt Industrial Estate.

Adams has, in particular, taken issue with comments by engineer Charles Ceres, whom he says has given the impression that residents wrote the EPA and it never responded. “Mr. Ceres is an engineer and knows that a process must be followed. He is misinterpreting the facts and I am perplexed as to why. We are just going through the legal process,” Adams told Stabroek News.

The international oilfield chemical company has applied to the EPA for authorisation for the operation of a chemical warehousing facility at the John Fernandes Ltd Inland Terminal and the transportation of chemicals from the Inland Terminal to John Fernandes’ Water Street port for transfer to Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels offshore Guyana…..