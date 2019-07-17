Four found ‘not unacceptable’ for GECOM appointment

President David Granger and Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday met on finalising a list of six nominees for the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) and they jointly announced that four candidates have been found “not unacceptable” for the appointment.

The almost two-hour-long meeting, which followed a one-week informal process between representatives of the two leaders, saw President Granger and Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon engage in discussions with Jagdeo and People’s Progressive Party/Civic parliamentarian Irfaan Ali.

Granger told a press briefing immediately after that the two sides were able to come to a “broad agreement.”….