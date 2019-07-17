Jagdeo urges Lowenfield to begin preparing for general elections

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo has told Chief Election Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfied that unless he begins preparing to hold general elections he could be acting in contempt of the recent ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Jagdeo through his attorney Anil Nandlall wrote Lowenfield yesterday to “request that he immediately commence preparations for the holding of General and Regional Elections on a date no later than 18TH day of September 2019.”

Stabroek News attempted to reach Lowenfield as well as GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward but efforts proved futile…..