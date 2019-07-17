Guyana News

Presidential Guard found with head injuries shows no signs of improvement

Winston Cooper
Presidential Guard Winston Cooper, 32, who was found in an unconscious state on Mandela Avenue with injuries to his head earlier this month, remains hospitalised and has shown no signs of improvement.

Police Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday told Stabroek News that Cooper is still hospitalised and has not yet regained consciousness…..

