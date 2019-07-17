Woman plans legal action against GPHC eye clinic after death of daughter-in-law

As part of her quest to get answers about the death of her daughter-in-law after one of her eyes was removed, Phyllis Carter plans to take legal action.

Sunita Vandyke, 22, died in May.

Carter told Stabroek News that she is prepared to take legal action as she wants to know why Vandyke’s right eye was removed. She stated that she will specifically be going after the Georgetown Public Hospital’s eye clinic for answers. “It’s very simple… I can’t go at you 1 O’ clock and you test my eyes and tell me come back tomorrow then do the surgery right away and then discharge her the next day,” Carter said…..