Guyana News

Woman plans legal action against GPHC eye clinic after death of daughter-in-law

Sunita Vandyke
Sunita Vandyke

As part of her quest to get answers about the death of her daughter-in-law after one of her eyes was removed, Phyllis Carter plans to take legal action.

Sunita Vandyke, 22, died in May.

Carter told Stabroek News that she is prepared to take legal action as she wants to know why Vandyke’s right eye was removed. She stated that she will specifically be going after the Georgetown Public Hospital’s eye clinic for answers. “It’s very simple… I can’t go at you 1 O’ clock and you test my eyes and tell me come back tomorrow then do the surgery right away and then discharge her the next day,” Carter said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

SARA’s Phillips was president of ABR in 2018 despite claim of inactivity

By

Tenders submitted for rehab of Lethem aerodrome

By
Teen injured after truck accident along Ituni trail

Teen injured after truck accident along Ituni trail

By

Comments

Trending