Youth ends life after shooting girlfriend

A young mechanic is now dead and police say he committed suicide after reportedly shooting his girlfriend in an attempt to end her life.

The dead man has been identified has Daniel Hinckson, 23, of Lot 2444 La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, while the injured woman has been identified as Faith Thompson, also of La Parfaite Harmonie.

The shooting occurred around 10.45 am at Lot 39 Norton Street, George-town, where Thompson would stay at times.

The young woman, who was shot in the left side of her back, is currently hospitalised at the George-town Public Hospital and her condition has been listed as stable.

Police yesterday said that based on their investigations, Hinckson shot Thompson and then turned the gun on himself. He was discovered motionless in the house with a handgun in his right hand. The magazine of the gun was empty what appears to be a gunshot wound was seen on the right side of his head.

A relative of the young woman, who asked not to be named, told Stabroek News that he went home to the Norton Street house and found the door to the room where Thompson would normally stay closed.

The man said he made several calls for Thompson but got no answer and later heard explosive noises, which he suspected to be gunshots.

Barbara Robinson, who resides in the bottom flat of the house, yesterday related that before the gunshots were heard, the relative came downstairs and picked up a 2×4 piece of wood and threatened to break down the door if they refused to open it.

Before he could have executed his plans, Robinson said she heard two gunshots and minutes later saw Thompson running out of the house with blood about her body. “She run out the house and call for he (the relative) and said, ‘Come, come, come, carry me to the hospital! She ran out with a lil piece of pants and when he come out he come with a sheet, cover her and took her to the hospital,” Robinson recounted.

She went on to explain that when they rushed upstairs, they found Hinckson on the ground in a pool of blood with the gun in one of his hands.

Another neighbour told Stabroek News that earlier in the morning she noticed an individual dressed in a grey hooded sweater walking up and down their alleyway. She noted that the man had his hands in his pockets as he paraded through the alley. It is believed that this was Hinckson.

The neighbour said she thought the gunshots were squibs and when she enquired she saw Thompson running towards Norton Street, “half naked, screaming and calling for help. She had blood running down her skin.”

The relative related that Hinckson jumped through a window and gained entry into the house. He pointed out that even though he made threats to break open the door to the room, he was unaware that Hinckson had a gun.

He also stated that during his threats and his calls to Thompson, he did not hear any arguments emanating from the room.

Restraining orders

The couple, Stabroek News was told, had shared a romantic relationship over the past seven years. However, relatives of Thompson related that she was abused by Hinckson and only a week ago she decided to get a restraining order against him.

Police confirmed that an order was granted to Thompson at the Wales Magistrate’s Court on July 8th.

The relative yesterday related that Hinckson breached the restraining order and continued to follow Thompson as she moved about.

The relative said on Mon-day, Hinckson and Thompson tried to work out their issues but he got violent and she made a report to the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost.

Meanwhile, at the scene of the shooting yesterday, members of Hinckson’s family said that the couple would have arguments from time to time but added that Hinckson was not an abusive individual. They said further that despite the couple deciding to end their relationship on several occasions, they would often reconcile. The family said Thompson would always call Hinckson and ask him for money or request to see him and he would entertain her requests.

They noted that of recent, Thompson and Hinckson had been facing issues in their relationship and that it led to them both getting restraining orders.

Meanwhile, Thompson’s relative told this newspaper that she remains in fear as she believes Hinckson’s family would blame her for what transpired yesterday.