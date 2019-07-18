Kitty man had high-powered gun, fired shots at creek party -court told

Charged with having in his possession a high-powered gun, a Kitty man was yesterday remanded to prison after he denied the allegation.

Devon Atkinson of Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge to him at the Providence Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that Atkinson on July 14th, 2019 at the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, had in his possession a Bushmaster Carbon 15 AR-15 Pistol without being a licensed firearm holder…..