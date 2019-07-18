Maryann Daby freed of attempted murder charge

The charge against Maryann Daby, who was accused of attempting to murder a Police Constable by pointing a gun to his head and pulling the trigger, was today dismissed after a city magistrate ruled that the prosecution’s case was not credible.

The charge against Daby, 26, of Lot 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, alleged that on May 13th, 2018, at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), located at Albert Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, she discharged a loaded firearm at Constable 24785 Christopher Kissoon.

The preliminary inquiry (PI) into the charge against Daby was conducted by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown.

Magistrate Daly yesterday ruled that a prima….