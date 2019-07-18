Guyana News

Minister says 2,300 house lots for East Coast

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) as part of its efforts to deal with the backlog of over 40,000 applications for house lots, is planning to develop lands previously owned by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) in the villages of Mon Repos, Annandale, Vigilance, La Bonne Intention (LBI) and Foulis.

This disclosure was made by the Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Valerie Adams-Yearwood at a recent community meeting in Victoria, according to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release.

The National Assembly had approved $700 million for the development of house lots countrywide and approximately 2,300 lots are to be developed on the East Coast of Demerara, the release added…..

