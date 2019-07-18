Ninety-five persons died from snakebites between 2010 to 2014

Disclosing that 95 persons died from snakebites between 2010 and 2014, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) yesterday said it has finalised its protocol for treating snake-bites while simultaneously ensuring that anti-venom treatment is available at certified public sector sites.

This is according to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Shamdeo Persaud.

According to a MoPH release, it is also in the process of rolling out the newly-crafted protocols nationwide and making available the necessary paraphernalia for proper management of snakebites. The Ministry is also exploring best practices to monitor the physiological effects of envenomation (the process by which venom is injected into a victim through bite or sting) and its complications. The current management protocols include supporting pain control, tetanus protection, blood transfusion, infection control and wound care for victims…..