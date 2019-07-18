Pregnant woman, husband allegedly assaulted by police at East Ruimveldt outpost

A pregnant woman and her children’s father were allegedly assaulted by police at the East Ruimveldt Police outpost last night after going to enquire about a relative who had been arrested earlier.

The families of 35-year-old Jewel Bearam and Jermaine Wilson gathered last night in front of the police outpost after the duo were allegedly assaulted.

The two officers that were allegedly involved in the incident were not present at the outpost when Stabroek News arrived and the ranks present were not open to giving a comment on the situation…..