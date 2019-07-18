Private sector ups pressure on President Granger

Criticising President David Granger for actions taken since the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) found that the December 21, 2018 no-confidence motion against his government was valid, the Private Sector Com-mission (PSC) yesterday called on him to act in accordance with the court’s rulings.

In a strongly-worded statement, the PSC took the President to task and said that his actions such as announcing that Cabinet continues to function are “unacceptable.” The private sector organisation further accused Granger of putting at risk all private sector entities and other organisations made subject to contracts and any other action authorised by the Cabinet.

Last Friday, the CCJ delivered several orders consequent to its June 18th decisions in relation to the December 21 no-confidence vote. According to the court, upon the passage of the motion of no-confidence in the government, the clear provisions of Article 106 (6) of the Constitution immediately became engaged…..