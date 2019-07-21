EPA fines Pomeroon coconut operation $1M for dumping into tributaries

After several warnings, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined a Pomeroon coconut company $1 million for its dumping of shells and husks into tributaries of the Pomeroon River.

The EPA has also been given an assurance by “Fat Boy Coconut Ventures,” which is managed by the Alfro Alphonso & Sons Enterprises, of mechanisms being put in place by the company to recycle the shells. The company has since brought in machinery to begin the process by the start of August.

“Yes, it true, the company has been fined $1 million for its dumping of about 15,000 coconut shells into the canals that flow into the Pomeroon River,” EPA Executive Director Dr. Vincent Adams told Sunday Stabroek when contacted…..