Four held for Zeelugt chopping murder

The police now have four persons in custody and charges are expected to be laid soon for the brutal killing of 25-year-old fisherman Alvin Gajraj and an assault on his brother at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, on Thursday night.

Two more persons were arrested yesterday morning after two were apprehended on the night of the attack.

Gajraj, also known as ‘Chockoloo’, of 820 ‘G’ Zeelugt North, was chopped to death and his 17-year-old brother, Devendra ‘Sameer’ Seenarine, was brutally assaulted on Thursday night in an attack by three persons who are known to them…..