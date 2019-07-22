Names of those who upped payment for Pradoville land to be published in SARA annual report – Thomas

The names of those who upped payment for lands allocated to them in `Pradoville 2’ cannot be made public until the 2018 annual report is tabled in the National Assembly, Director of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) Professor Clive Thomas recently insisted.

“I cannot give any information. I will write it and submit it in the report… [which] is being drafted,” Thomas related to Stabroek News during a recent interview.

Concerns were raised after outgoing SARA Special Assistant, Eric Phillips disclosed that because of confidentiality clauses, the identities of the two beneficiaries, who together paid over $40M more cannot be disclosed. Observers have argued that given that the lands are state property any deals struck should be made public for the sake of transparency…..