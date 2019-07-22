Guyana News

New well for Moco Moco – GWI

GWI officials pose with Moco Moco Toshao James George and Health Centre staff. (GWI photo)
The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Thursday revealed plans to drill a potable water well in the Region Nine village of Moco Moco.

According to a GWI press release, during their visit to a number of communities in the Region, GWI’s Managing Director – Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, Executive Director of Hinterland Services – Ramchand Jailal and Region 9 Manager – John Yow met with Moco Moco Toshao James George to discuss the way forward.

Jailal said that works will start in approximately two weeks and will include the drilling of a well and the laying of transmission and distribution mains…..

