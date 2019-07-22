Private sector calls on GECOM to suspend house to house

Contending that the ongoing house-to-house registration exercise is “unlawful,” the Private Sector Commission (PSC) has called for the process to be immediately suspended.

“We have sought legal advice on this matter and it is our understanding that you have not been legally directed by the [Guyana Elections Commission] to proceed as you are doing and that to conduct house-to-house registration is unlawful,” Chairman of the PSC Gerry Gouveia wrote in a letter to Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield yesterday.

“The Private Sector Commission calls upon GECOM to immediately suspend the house-to-house registration exercise until a Chairperson of GECOM has been named and can inclusively and respectfully decide the best way forward,” Gouveia said in the letter which was also made available to the news media…..