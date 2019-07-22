Two Miles, Bartica residents plead for clean water

With poor quality water flowing through their taps, residents of Two Miles, Bartica are pleading with the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) to address the issue and bring some relief.

“The water isn’t coming through every day and when it comes, it is this very brown colour and if you bathe with it, your whole skin breaking out,” Annmarie Bobb told Stabroek News via phone yesterday.

“It is costing us a lot of money because I just came from the pharmacy because the children skin break out. I don’t have any other source of water and I can’t afford to buy water. We are pleading with GWI and the Ministry of Health to please look at this issue,” the woman added…..