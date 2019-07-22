‘Whistle’ gunned down

Former murder accused Leon Duncan died and his brother and two other men are now hospitalised after a drive-by shooting last night in Festival City.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, Duncan, 28, also known as `Whistle’, was in Nutmeg Street, Festival City, with his brother, Shaquille Duncan, and two other men – Orande Gordon and Lance Simon.

Reports stated that the four men were playing cards and gambling sometime after 10 pm when a black-coloured Toyota 212 approached them and opened fire.

A hail of bullets rained from the car towards the men who immediately scattered. Leon Duncan was hit and fell to the ground as the bullets continued.

After noticing the man on the ground, the vehicle reportedly stopped and a gunman exited and continued firing shots at Leon Duncan.

Residents reported that persons were wary of rendering assistance to the men since the car was still circling the area for a few minutes after the attack.

However, not too long after the four men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where Leon Duncan was pronounced dead on arrival.

Stabroek News was also told that his brother is currently in a critical condition.

When Stabroek News visited the scene last night, the Police were doing their preliminary investigations. Numerous tags were seen next to a number of empty shells as they lay on the ground.

Residents were also on the scene and explained that they were all alerted to the attack by the rapid gunshots.

While Leon Duncan did not live in the area anymore, one resident pointed out that he would visit often.

Leon Duncan was acquitted in 2016 of the murder of Imtiaz Roopnarine at the Cool Square Hotel after a 12-member jury unanimously found him not guilty of the murder.

He had also had run-ins with the police over various matters including several armed robberies.