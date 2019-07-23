Bus driver charged with causing deaths of two passengers in Garden of Eden accident

A minibus driver was yesterday charged with causing the deaths of two of his passengers who died after his bus toppled along the Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara Public Road in May.
Typhon Sampson, 31, of Supply, East Bank Demerara, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him in Georgetown. The charge states that on May 5th, on the Garden of Eden Public Road, he drove minibus BXX 3014 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the deaths of Michael Cozier and Linden Charles…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments