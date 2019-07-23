Guyana News

Corentyne woman burns to death after setting house on fire

Flames consume the home of Jairam and Sabita Sooknanan at Number 64 Village, Corentyne
Flames consume the home of Jairam and Sabita Sooknanan at Number 64 Village, Corentyne

A Corentyne woman died yesterday afternoon in a fire that she started to torch the house she shared with her husband and two children.

Dead is Sabita Sooknanan, also known as ‘Tina,’ 36, of Lot 158 Number 64 Village, Coren-tyne.

Neighbours told Stab-roek News that the woman, in a drunken state, started the fire in the upper flat of her home around 4 pm. Her burnt remains were discovered in the veranda located on the upper flat.

Up to last evening, firefighters were still working at the scene to ensure the fire remained contained…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Sophia man gunned down at pool party

By

Guyanese woman charged with misbehaving on flight to Trinidad

By

GMSA rejects call for 40% tax on refined sugar imports

By

Comments

Trending