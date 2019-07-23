Corentyne woman burns to death after setting house on fire

A Corentyne woman died yesterday afternoon in a fire that she started to torch the house she shared with her husband and two children.

Dead is Sabita Sooknanan, also known as ‘Tina,’ 36, of Lot 158 Number 64 Village, Coren-tyne.

Neighbours told Stab-roek News that the woman, in a drunken state, started the fire in the upper flat of her home around 4 pm. Her burnt remains were discovered in the veranda located on the upper flat.

Up to last evening, firefighters were still working at the scene to ensure the fire remained contained…..