Guyanese woman charged with misbehaving on flight to Trinidad

A Guyanese woman is now being held in custody in Trinidad after she allegedly misbehaved while on a flight to the island.

According to a report in the Trinidad Newsday, on July 20th, Sylvanie Roxanne Shivnarine behaved in a manner which caused annoyance to passengers on flight BW457 after being requested to cease such behaviour.

Shivnarine was not called upon to plead when she appeared yesterday before Magistrate Cheron Raphael in a Trinidad court, where the indictable charge was read against her.

Newsday reported Magistrate Raphael as saying that as Shivnarine was taken off the flight and did not pass through this country’s immigration, she could not grant her bail. She said the accused would have to be processed by immigration first.

Shivnarine was remanded into custody and was taken to the Women’s Prison. She is to return to court on Thursday.

As she waited to be taken away, Shivnarine was visibly upset and was seen weeping and looking around the courtroom as if searching for something or someone, the report said.