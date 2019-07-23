House-to-house registration to continue until further directions from duly-constituted GECOM

Breaking his silence on the decision to proceed with the start of national house-to-house registration, Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield has advised the Private Sector Commission (PSC) that the process was based on the directions of the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) and will continue until further direction is received from a “duly constituted” Commission.

GECOM began the registration exercise on Saturday based on an order, signed by former Chairman James Patterson on June 11th, a week before the June 18th ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), which deemed his appointment unconstitutional.

With President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo currently seeking to fill the vacancy, PSC Chairman Gerry Gouveia wrote Lowenfield on Sunday and called for the suspension of the registration exercise until an appointment is made. He also noted that there is “a clear constitutional requirement” for the holding of elections within three months of the validation of the no-confidence motion, which was passed against the government…..