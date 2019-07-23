Guyana News

Pensioner loses home in Middle Road fire

A firefighter working from a neighbouring yard to put out what remains of the fire that gutted the home of pensioner Norma Clarke (inset) at Middle Road, La Penitence. (See centre pages)
A fire of unknown origin gutted the home of a pensioner and seven others at Middle Road, La Penitence yesterday afternoon.

The fire started around 1.30 pm. At that time, pensioner and owner of the property Norma Clarke, 76, of 202 Middle Road, La Penitence, and her foster son, Devon Weekes, seven, were the only occupants at home.

Clarke later said that she was awakened by Weekes. “He come tell me, ‘Mommy, fire in front of the house,’” she said…..

