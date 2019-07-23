PPP says will not accept voters’ list from house-to-house registration

While warning that the ongoing national house-to-house registration exercise “threatens peace and stability,” the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday said it would not accept any voters’ lists generated by the activity.

In a press statement, the party said its leadership met yesterday and decided that to participate in the registration exercise, which is currently being undertaken by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), would amount to complicity in “aiding and abetting” in the violation of the rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on June 18th and its consequential orders of July 12th, which upheld the Constitution.

It noted that the CCJ upheld the validity of the No-Confidence Motion passed against the government on December 21st, 2018 and declared that Article 106 (6) and (7) became engaged as a result. The article requires that the President and Cabinet must resign, and, elections must be held within three months unless an extension is granted by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly…..