President Granger returns

President David Granger returned to Guyana earlier today after his scheduled medical evaluation at the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CJMEQ) in Havana, a release from the Guyana Embassy in Cuba said. He arrived in Cuba last Saturday.

The release said that the President’s team of medical specialists undertook four investigations and have expressed satisfaction with the results and his recovery process.

“They have found nothing negative about his present state of health and, in keeping with the protocol associated with the treatment and monitoring of this type of medical condition, the Specialists have proposed that he returns to Cuba after ninety days for another round of evaluation”, the release said.

President Granger was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma at CIMEQ last October and has been undergoing chemotherapy and evaluation by specialists at that institution since then.