Ram asks court to stop house-to-house registration

Attorney and chartered accountant Christopher Ram has moved to the High Court for an order to stop the national house-to-house registration exercise that is currently being conducted by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), while saying that it is being undertaken in violation of the Constitution.

By way of a fixed date application, which was filed yesterday and is due to come up for hearing before acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire SC this morning, Ram’s attorneys have asked the court to declare that the registration exercise is in violation of the letter and spirit of the Constitution and the judgment and consequential orders made by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the consolidated cases stemming from the passage of a no-confidence motion against government last December.

The action is also asking that the court declare the entire exercise “illegal, unlawful, ultra vires, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect” and contrary to Articles 161A and 162 of the Constitution, and the National Registration Act…..