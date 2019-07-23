Guyana News

Retrieval of smuggled gold from Curaçao hinges on court action by cops

-Thomas

The Summer Bliss, from where the smuggled gold was stolen
Director of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) Professor Clive Thomas has said that unless the police force files court action against those involved in the smuggling of 476 pounds of gold to Curaçao, the gold will remain in the possession of the island’s government.

“As far as we know, making a claim over the gold and being successful in that claim depends on local action by the …police authorities here,” Thomas told Stabroek News in an interview last Thursday.

In March this year, it was disclosed that the information provided to authorities here is that the gold was lodged in one of the government agencies in Curaçao…..

