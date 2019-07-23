Sophia man gunned down at pool party

A South Sophia man is now dead after he was shot to the neck during a confrontation at a pool party in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The dead man has been identified as Terry Ault, 28, who was a gold miner of Lot 63, Block A, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Ault, who was a father of one, was shot at approximately 2 am on Sunday at the neighbourhood pool party. He was later pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH)…..