Chief Constable sees attempt at defamation in money bag issue

Chief City Constable Andrew Foo believes that the allegations of money belonging to the council which was found in his vehicle, have been blown out of proportion in an apparent attempt to defame him.

Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine at the City Council’s statutory meeting on Monday asked that an investigation be conducted into an allegation he overheard which was made against Foo.

Narine in his announcements to the council stated that he was made aware of a bag of money being found in the Chief Constable’s vehicle. No councillor responded or asked questions about the allegations which were made…..