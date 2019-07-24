Court awaits doctor’s opinion on if murder accused fit to stand trial

Magistrate Faith McGusty has been forced to delay a decision on the fate of Anthony King, who was charged with bludgeoning and chopping his brother-in-law to death last year, as she awaits medical advice on whether he is fit to stand trial.

During the previous hearing, a letter was sent by the doctor indicating certain things about the defendant’s condition and further information was requested as a result. However, a response was yet to be sent to the court up to yesterday.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones would have made several attempts to make contact with the required personnel for an update but was unable to do so…..