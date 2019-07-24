Five still in custody over Sophia pool party killing

Five persons are still being questioned by the police in connection with the murder of Terry Ault, a South Sophia man who was shot in the neck on Sunday morning during a confrontation at a pool party.
Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman yesterday said investigations are continuing and the persons who were arrested following the shooting remained in police custody. Chapman also stated that investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting…..
