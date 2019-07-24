Guyana News

GCAA signs contract for modern Instrument Landing System at CJIA

GCAA Director General Egbert Field (right) at the contract signing
On July 18, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) signed a contract with IntelCan of Montreal, Canada, to install and upgrade the Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Delivery and installation of the system is scheduled for February 2020.

A release yesterday from the GCAA said that an ILS is a precision approach aid employing two radio signals that provides a pilot with vertical and horizontal guidance during the landing phase of an aircraft…..

