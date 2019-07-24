Guyana News

Judge denies Ram’s bid to stop house-to-house registration

-arguments set for August 7th, Nandlall says to present evidence showing process can’t be completed by Sept 18

Christopher Ram
Christopher Ram

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire yesterday denied attorney Christopher Ram an order he was hoping to secure to stop the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from continuing the ongoing national house-to-house registration exercise, while saying that she needed evidence that the exercise would go beyond September 18th, the three-month timeline by which elections are to be held.

Speaking to the media following the in-chamber hearing yesterday morning, Ram’s attorney, Anil Nandlall, said that his legal team will be providing the evidence requested by the court in further submissions to be filed.

According to Nandlall, while the conservatory order his client sought was denied, of significance was the fact that the judge emphasised “that she understands that the CCJ (Caribbean Court of Justice) ruled that the elections must be held by September the 18th.”….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Roger Khan awaiting travel certificate for return to Guyana

By

Lowenfield says claims and objections remains option for refreshing voters’ list

By

UNC MP says Minister ‘out of order’ to attend Guyana investment meet

By

Comments

Trending