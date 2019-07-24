Lowenfield says claims and objections remains option for refreshing voters’ list

Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield yesterday reiterated that a claims and objections process can be used to generate a voters’ list for the next general elections even as he faced another call from the Private Sector Commission (PSC) to suspend the ongoing house-to-house registration exercise and prepare for polls within the three-month constitutional timeframe.

Speaking with reporters yesterday at the High Court, Lowenfield reiterated that claims and objections “always has and always will” be a means by which a list of electors can be “refreshed.”

He stressed that “If a claims and objections exercise is to be used, then [the recently expired voters’ list] will form the basis of a preliminary list for claims and objections exercise to be held.”….