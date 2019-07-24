Magistrate to rule on case against man charged with ecstasy possession

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly is set to rule on the charge of possession of ecstasy pills against accused Darrel John, after being served with a statement from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on the exact amphetamine content of the drugs.

John is currently before Magistrate Daly on a charge of having in his possession two grammes of ecstasy pills.

Last Thursday, Magistrate Daly said that she would have read submissions made by both John’s attorney, George Thomas, and the Prosecutor. She stated that while ecstasy does not fall under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, in the evidence presented by an analyst during the trial, it was noted that ecstasy contains amphetamine along with other substances…..