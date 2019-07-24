Guyana News

Three expected to be charged over murder of Zeelugt fisherman

Police are expecting to lay charges against the three suspects in custody for the murder of Alvin Gajraj, who was fatally chopped in an attack at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo last Thursday.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Edmond Cooper yesterday told Stabroek News that investigators have completed the case file and sent it for legal advice.

During the course of the investigation, Cooper said, statements were taken from the suspects and they related what occurred on the night of the attack.

He explained that the men remain in police custody and are likely to make a court appearance today…..

