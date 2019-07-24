Toddler in urgent need of funds for surgeries in the US

The mother of 18-month-old Emmanuel Rampersaud, who was born with an Anorectal Malformation, is seeking the public’s assistance to raise funds for him to undergo two surgeries in the United States.

Nadina Sookram Rampersaud yesterday told Stabroek News that the funds are needed as soon as possible so that Emmanuel can lead a normal life.

Anorectal malformation are birth defects that occur as the foetus is developing during pregnancy. With this defect, the anus and rectum do not develop properly…..