UK envoy reiterates need for adherence to CCJ’s rulings

As the United Kingdom continues to monitor Guyana’s compliance with the rulings of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), High Commissioner Gregory Quinn has once again stressed adherence to the rulings.

“The CCJ made clear what all of the parties had to do and they pointed towards their constitutional requirements and I think that everybody needs to be clear that they need to sit down and do what their Supreme Court has told them to do,” Quinn told Stabroek News on the sidelines of a maritime sector consultation at his residence yesterday.

He added that it was not his job to interpret the constitution and noted that the CCJ made its rulings clear…..