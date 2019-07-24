UN committee worried about environment degradation here from oil and gas

The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Monday expressed concerns that greenhouse gas emissions from the extraction of oil and gas could negatively impact women through environmental degradation.

As part of concluding observations on the ninth periodic report for Guyana, published on CEDAW’s website, the committee advised that Guyana review its climate change and energy policies, specifically its policies on the extraction of oil and gas.

The country is also urged to develop a “disaster risk reduction strategy that takes into account the negative impacts of climate change on gender equality [as wells as] on the lives of women and their families, especially those living in areas below sea level.”….