CH&PA seeking solution for Great Diamond residents

Minister within the Ministry of Communities (with responsibility for Housing) Annette Ferguson on July 18, 2019, met with residents of a section of Great Diamond who had lodged complaints about pollution emanating from the nearby Demerara Distillers Ltd (DDL) Biomethanation plant.

According to a joint press release yesterday from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and DDL, the Minister and her team of officials from the CH&PA, including its Chief Executive Officer, Lelon Saul and Remington Nelson, Technical Assistant to the Minister, visited the East Bank Demerara area at the invitation of DDL.

Prior to visiting the residents, the release said that Ferguson and her team met representatives of DDL, headed by its Executive Chairman, Komal Samaroo and including directors Lance Tyrell, Bert Carter, Harryram Parmesar, Rudy Collins, Shaun Caleb and Government Affairs Advisor, Wesley Kirton…..