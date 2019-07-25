Guyana News

CH&PA seeking solution for Great Diamond residents

-following complaints about DDL plant

From left are DDL Executive Chairman, Komal Samaroo and Minister in the Ministry of Communities, Annette Ferguson with some of the residents.
From left are DDL Executive Chairman, Komal Samaroo and Minister in the Ministry of Communities, Annette Ferguson with some of the residents.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities (with responsibility for Housing) Annette Ferguson on July 18, 2019, met with residents of a section of Great Diamond who had lodged complaints about pollution emanating from the nearby Demerara Distillers Ltd (DDL) Biomethanation plant.

According to a joint press release yesterday from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and DDL, the Minister and her team of officials from the CH&PA, including its Chief Executive Officer, Lelon Saul and Remington Nelson, Technical Assistant to the Minister, visited the East Bank Demerara area at the invitation of DDL.

Prior to visiting the residents,  the release said that Ferguson and her team met representatives of  DDL, headed by its Executive Chairman, Komal Samaroo and including directors Lance Tyrell, Bert Carter, Harryram Parmesar, Rudy Collins, Shaun Caleb and Government Affairs Advisor, Wesley Kirton…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Harmon expects meeting ‘soon’ between President, Opposition Leader on GECOM chairman

By

Court of Appeal reduces jail term for killer of GTM executive

By

Three fishermen remanded over murder of Zeelugt man

By

Comments

Trending